I thought Ghanaians would stop eating there over the 2017 incident – Wanlov

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Wanlov and Marwako manager
Wanlov and Marwako
Wanlov the Kubolour has reacted to the food poisoning incident that happened at popularly eatery Marwako leading to their closure.

Social media yesterday was full of comments about the food poisoning incident and this has forced Wanlov to also add his voice to the ongoing discussion.

According to him, he thought Ghanaians would stop eating at Marwako in 2017 following the incident involving one of the Lebanese bosses and a worker.

It would be remembered that in 2017 the manager of one of the branches placed a worker’s face in a basin full of pepper.

This sparked wild concern on social media following how some workers are treated by their bosses, especially the Lebanese. The case was reported and the manager was arrested by the Ghana Police.

With the emergence of this new case, Wanlov has drawn the mind of Ghanaians back to the unfortunate incident questioning why people would still be eating there despite everything that happened in 2017.

He posted: “After the Lebanese manager at Mawarko shoved & held his Ghanaian employee’s face in a basin of fresh blended red pepper almost making her lose her sight i thought Ghanaians would stop eating there“.

See the screenshot below:

Wanlov da Kubolor

What do you think about Wanlov’s comment?

