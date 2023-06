- Advertisement -

Ghanaians living in the US have established a street market in New York where they sell local foods.

The Bronx, New York, street market is located directly at Fordlam Plaza.

A video posted online demonstrates how yam tubers are arranged on a table with other dishes.

The merchants have toothpaste manufactured in Ghana, sardine, and shito, and they sell a tuber of yam for $10.

Watch the video below: