List of people allegedly scammed by Barbara Hayford hits social media

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, news spread quickly through social media that a snap chat influencer by the name of Barbara Hayford had defrauded several women of a substantial quantity of money.

Barbara Hayford allegedly took money from her victims on the pretence of sending them some things, according to reports from her victims.

Barbara, however, did not fulfil her commitment. She didn’t respond to the clients who had paid for their goods when they contacted her.

Also Read: Popular Snapchat fraudster Barbara Fati Hayford arrested for duping people

However persistent they were, Barbara Hayford refused to return their money and failed to deliver the products.

Due to her theft of their hard-earned money, the clients were compelled to haul her to the police station.

However, a lengthy list of names and the sums of money Barbara Hayford owes each of them has surfaced on social media.

Also Read: Court orders Empress Lupita and Godfada the Greatest to visit the Psychiatric hospital

See the list below:

Read More: There is money in movie acting in Ghana – Akrobeto