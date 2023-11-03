Ghanaians troll Kofi Adoma’s wife because of her teeth – Video

- Advertisement -

Kofi Adoma, the renowned Ghanaian broadcaster who has long safeguarded his wife’s identity from the public eye, has recently made a surprising and heartwarming move.



In a remarkable shift, Kofi Adoma has unveiled his wife’s face for the very first time, granting his fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Kofi Adoma, celebrated for his contributions to the world of broadcasting, has been notably protective of his wife’s anonymity in the past.



Despite sharing countless heartwarming videos of the couple engaged in affectionate moments, he has consistently obscured his wife’s face with an emoji or other means to preserve her privacy.

However, a new and captivating video has taken social media by storm, as Kofi Adoma chose to reveal his wife’s face to the world.

The video showcases the couple enjoying a delightful time together in what appears to be a serene beach setting.

The revelation of Mrs Miracle Adoma’s identity has sparked an outpouring of admiration and discussion across various online platforms.



Fans and followers of Kofi Adoma have been quick to recognize and commend her beauty, which had previously been shrouded in mystery.

As expected, some tools have also taken the opportunity to troll and mock Mrs Miracle Adoma because of her teeth.

According to them, Mrs Miracle Adoma must pay close attention to her dentition because her teeth are not nice-looking.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

George – Finally l see the beautiful teeth

ANDOH – ahhhh owk owk i now get the point ??kofi keep hiding her face pls



ikec – you gerit The se b) glass,the reason behind all the hide and seek



Deby – The teeth self ?awww now I know

Watch the video below to know more…

