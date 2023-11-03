GH lady reunites with boyfriend who spent two years in prison – Video

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian has left many people feeling emotional after announcing that her boyfriend, who was imprisoned, has finally been released.



Taking to TikTok, the young lady @dzifa233 shared a video showing the moment she travelled to Cape Coast to meet her lover for the first time in two years.



The love couple first celebrated the emotional reunion by visiting a beach and enjoying time together before lodging at a hotel.

The lady admitted in the caption of the video that she missed the guy so much, and that was evident judging from the way she cuddled him.



She also got some items for him on his release from prison.

The 31-second video captioned “can’t hold my tears congratulations my love ” has gathered over 27,000 likes and 800 comments.

