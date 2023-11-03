“Spending your money without your husband’s knowledge is the same as cheating” – Man argues

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian identified as Eke Ako has stirred reactions online following his theories about finances and separate expenditure in marriage.

He claimed that a woman spending her own money without telling her husband equates to financial adultery, which is equivalent to having an extramarital affair.



Ako made this statement on his Facebook page in condemnation of spouses who spend their own money without their husbands’ knowledge or consent.

The businessman, who asserted that a woman’s assets belong to her husband, also voiced his distaste for Africans, who model their financial management after that of Western couples.

Ako wrote;

“FINANCIAL INFIDELITY VS S&XUAL INFIDELITY.

Financial infidelity carries the same weight as sxxual infidelity. Your funds also belong to your husband. When you spend outside your family (your husband, children & you) without his knowledge and agreement, it is the same as sxual infidelity

My dear sisters who copy western marriages ignore this part. Igbo marriage remains the best. Working out differences in a marriage is not endurance

Marriage requires toughness, tolerance and endurance. It would be best if you decided to lose sometimes. You must also know your place.

Also avoid the temptation of changing a natural order because you want to copy what you don’t really understand.”

