Entertainment

Ghanaians will gossip to my in-laws that I am a gay – Nana Tornado

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaians will gossip to my in-laws that I am a gay – Nana Tornado on why he married a white lady
Nana Tornado
Actor Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tornado has come out to explain the reason why he opted to marry a white lady when he could have just settled down with a Ghanaian lady.

Nana Tornado no doubt over the years been tagged as a gay because of his looks an allegation he has denied several times.

In a video sighted on his timeline, Nana Tornado is seen addressing the issue of going in for a white woman where he disclosed that he didn’t marry a Ghanaian because he was scared what people would tell his in-laws.

According to him, Ghanaians have been lying against him for a long period and if he had married a Ghanaian lady, these same people would spoil his marriage by running to his in-laws and telling them he is gay.

He went on to say that he decided to marry from Zimbabwe because he knew the people lying against him won’t have enough money to travel travel all the way to the southern African country just to tarnish his image and lie against him.

