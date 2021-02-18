Gift me another child- Okyeame Kwame begs his wife

Okyeame Kwame looks dissatisfied with the number of kids he currently has.

In a new post on Instagram, the legendary rapper and entrepreneur has pleaded with his wife to bless him with a third child.

Okyeame Kwame and his beautiful wife Annica have two kids; their son Sir Kwame Nsiah Bota and daughter Shanti Antwiwaa Nsia Apau.

The rapper for the first time has made it known to the public that he would love to add a third child.

Sharing a picture of his family, Okyeame wrote, “If you love me, tell @mrsokyeame to gift me with one more child.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Reacting to the post was actor Van Vicker who asked Mrs Okyeame to give in to her husband’s plea.