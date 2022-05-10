- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Gifty Adorye aka Empress Gifty has allegedly fired the lady who acted as her maid of honour during her marriage ceremony.

A few weeks ago, Instagram blogger Tutugyagu announced on her handle that there was trouble brewing in the home of the gospel musician.

According to her, someone who happens to be very close to the singer is allegedly having a secret affair with her husband who happens to be a politician.

With her most recent post, the gospel singer appears to have confirmed this.

Empress Gifty shared a throwback shot of her wedding with Hopeson Adorye on Instagram yesterday.

She is pictured with her husband, maid of honour, and other bridesmaids.

She captioned it: “Be careful the people you choose to be your maid of honor. Some are wickedly envious of what you have”

See the screenshot of his post below;