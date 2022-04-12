- Advertisement -

A male tweep who is currently heartbroken has taken to the microblogging platform to narrate how his girlfriend lied to him that she was going to an Easter convention but was rather going to visit another man.

According to the guy, his girlfriend told him she was travelling home for this year’s Easter convention but little did she knows that he had read all her chats with her side guy.

He further revealed that his girlfriend’s side guy even sent her transport money and she promised to give him the best bedroom session he has ever experienced.

His painful tweet reads;

Right bow, I mean right now! My babe is currently in another boy’s house knacking, she told me she’s traveling home for Easter, little did she knows that I’ve read all her chats with the guy, the guy had send her TP to come over and she told the guy how she’s going to treat him

With premium knacking and ask the guy to be patient till dey meet, she left on Saturday, I even took her to the park and all that myself. Peace

Some women are very vile and wicked, they will milk you dry while sleeping with other men.