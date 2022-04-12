type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMy girlfriend is in another man's room but she told me she's...
Lifestyle

My girlfriend is in another man’s room but she told me she’s travelling

By Armani Brooklyn
My girlfriend is in another man's room but she told me she's travelling
- Advertisement -

A male tweep who is currently heartbroken has taken to the microblogging platform to narrate how his girlfriend lied to him that she was going to an Easter convention but was rather going to visit another man.

According to the guy, his girlfriend told him she was travelling home for this year’s Easter convention but little did she knows that he had read all her chats with her side guy.

He further revealed that his girlfriend’s side guy even sent her transport money and she promised to give him the best bedroom session he has ever experienced.

His painful tweet reads;

Right bow, I mean right now! My babe is currently in another boy’s house knacking, she told me she’s traveling home for Easter, little did she knows that I’ve read all her chats with the guy, the guy had send her TP to come over and she told the guy how she’s going to treat him

With premium knacking and ask the guy to be patient till dey meet, she left on Saturday, I even took her to the park and all that myself. Peace

Some women are very vile and wicked, they will milk you dry while sleeping with other men.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News