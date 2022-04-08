type here...
Women are smart cheaters – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

By Kweku Derrick
Charlotte Oduro
Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro has tipped women to be one of the smartest people who know how to hide their infidelity either in relationships or marriages.

According to the relationship expert, although some men prove to be on top of their cheat game, women know how to shield their clandestine affairs better to avoid being caught.

Speaking during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Mrs Oduro said women could cheat on their partners while still providing them with the attention they need.

But men give themselves away by the change in their actions and conversation.

“When a man meets a woman who gives him good sex, he gets overwhelmed, it takes over his mind. He starts showing actions and acts like he’s never had sex, but for a woman, even when the sex is good she still knows how to take care of herself without you ever finding out,” she argued.

“For men, once they are all alone, they start smiling and imagining things. Their speech and actions change all of a sudden. Most women are very smart, they can easily figure out when a man is cheating because they totally change toward them.”

    Source:GHPage

