type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGirlfriend who went on a date with another guy bumps into her...
Lifestyle

Girlfriend who went on a date with another guy bumps into her boyfriend on a date with another woman

By Armani Brooklyn
Girlfriend who went on a date with another guy bumps into her boyfriend on a date with another woman
- Advertisement -

A young lady has shared an interesting encounter she had with her boyfriend that made her realise they were both cheating on each other.

Kemi said she went on a date with her secret lover and coincidentally met her boyfriend with someone else at the same shopping mall.

According to the entrepreneur who narrated what happened on Twitter, he earlier told her that he would be busy so it came as a huge shock to see him with another girl.

READ ALSO: Lady hospitalized after discovering groom is her boyfriend who told her he’s travelling to see his sick mom

I want to break up with my boyfriend and marry his friend who just returned from abroad - Lady reveals


However, she said all they could do was casually greet themselves as neither of them could condemn the other because they were both on their dates.

She noted that she was new to the game of cheating and wondered what she was supposed to do next.

Kemi said; “I ran into my boyfriend at the mall with another girl, he told me he was gonna be busy but here he is with another girl but I couldn’t say jack because I was also with another man. We just greeted casually and left.. Pls what next? I’m new to this cheating game.”

READ ALSO: “I still love you” – Lady tells her boyfriend who brutalized and destroyed her face in the process

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 3, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    80.1 ° F
    80.1 °
    80.1 °
    77 %
    1.4mph
    37 %
    Mon
    95 °
    Tue
    94 °
    Wed
    95 °
    Thu
    95 °
    Fri
    94 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News