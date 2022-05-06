“Giving your girlfriend money can destroy your relationship” – Jessica Opare tells men

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality and YouTuber, Jessica Opare Sarforo has advised men to stop giving their girlfriends money because it can wreck their relationship.

According to Jessica who also doubles as a relationship expert and coach, many guys assume that giving their girlfriend money will sustain their relationship but that’s far from the truth.

She argued that the more you give to women, the more they fall in love with your hand and not your heart and they will find someone else to love.

In her own words;

“People might think that giving their partner money guarantees loyalty, guarantees love, guarantees a happy relationship but I am here to tell you that it is actually not the case.

If you are someone who has based your whole relationship on money as the solution to everything…there’s an argument and the next thing you do is give her money to go and buy her favourite thing, go shopping, what you are doing is actually damaging your relationship because money cannot be the solution to everything. There is more to life than money.

“Money is great, money is good, money makes things easier, a lot of things but it is not the solution to every problem,”

Jessica Opare ended her submissions by adding that women who make monetary demands often will leave the men when they are not able to give someday.