GLISSER NEW YORK unveils Nana Ama Akonoba as brand ambassador

GLISSER NEW YORK has unveiled Ghana Media Personality Nana Ama Akonoba as the brand ambassador for its Products.

The media personality is expected to use her brand, and live shows to promote and market the products.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held at the premises of the company, attracted a number of personalities, staff of the company, a section of the media and some of the company’s distributors.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Linda Adjei Boateng CEO of GLISSER New York explained that having the talented media practitioner on board as a brand ambassador will help promote GLISSER products.

According to her, GLISSER NEW YORK selected Nana Ama Akonoba as the brand ambassador for the brand product because the media personality possesses key attributes to market the products.

GLISSER NEW YORK, which was introduced onto the market years ago, comes with different products such as Glisser Intense Body Lotion, Glisser Intense Rose Whitening Oil, Glisser Intense Toning and Exfoliating Soap, Glisser Intense Anti-Acne Soap, Intense anti-ageing and Brightening Serum.

Nana Ama Akonoba, who expressed her gratitude to Glisser New York for choosing her as a brand icon, said, “I’m surprised. It never occurred to me that today; Glisser New York will unveil me as a brand ambassador of their products. Glisser New York has lived up to expectations over the years. I’m proud to say that I’m happy to be made a brand ambassador of Glisser New .”

Nana Ama Akonoba is the host of adwenkyere show on Adinkraradio NY and the CEO of Nana Ama Akonoba Foundation and Akonoba Media.