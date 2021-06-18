type here...
Gloria Kani blasts Nana Agraada in new video

By Qwame Benedict
Gloria Kani and Nana agraada
Former actress turned evangelist Gloria Kani has blasted Nana Agraada in a new live video on social media after the latter attacked her.

The fight between the two started after Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng brought out old preaching of Gloria Kani.

According to Nana Agraada, Gloria was attacking her personally with that preaching especially with the bible quotation she was using during her preaching.

Gloria Kani after listening to all that Nana Agraada has to say went live on Facebook to question her as to where exactly in her preacher did she mention her name.

The actress disclosed that since Agradaa became a so-called ‘woman of God’, she has refused to change and continues to behave as horribly as she did when she wasn’t a preacher.

She said Agradaa has been attacking her, her husband, and her kids even though she has tried not to respond to her.

Watch the video below:

We are following this new beef keenly and would update readers when Nana Agraada hits back at Gloria.

Source:Ghpage

