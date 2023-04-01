The news of Actress Gloria Sarfo’s private marriage has got netizens talking. Scores of Users are happy for the Ghanaian Screen goddess, while the rest still doesn’t believe that it’s true.

READ ALSO; Gloria Sarfo ties the knot in a private ceremony

They say since Gloria shared the news today, on 1st April – primarily termed April Fool’s Day – therefore it is difficult for them to acknowledge, it could be one of those social media pranks to garner attention.

April Fools’ Day or All Fools’ Day is an annual custom on 1 April consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes where jokesters often expose their actions the following day.

However, some Social Media gossip after the actress shared cute wedding photos of herself and her husband, dug deep to reveal the identity of the man who has succeeded in becoming the King of Gloria’s heart.

Little is known about the man yet some Social Media gossips claim the man is very rich and owns a chain of income flowing business across the world. Gloria’s husband is a non-Ghanaian rich businessman.

According to these rumourmongers, the man tied the knot with Gloria Sarfo in a private ceremony because the actress opted for that as she dislikes making her marriage public, unlike other female celebs.

READ ALSO: Identity of the man Gloria Sarfo tied the knot with in a private ceremony revealed

Meantime, Congratulations are in order for actress Gloria Sarfo who just announced that she’s tied the knot in a private ceremony.

READ COMMENTS UNDER THIS POST: