I will go back and do my “Sika gari” business again- Agradaa threatens

- Advertisement -

Controversial self-acclaimed woman of God with numerous appellations, evangelist Patricia, better known in Showbiz circles as Evangelist Tupac has taken Christians in contemporary Ghanaian society to the cleaners, threatening to go back to being a fetish priest should the aforementioned group of people continue to be wet in the blanket.

READ ALSO: Bernice Asare Shades Opambour

Evangelist Tupac claims if care is not taken, she might go back and do her popular “Sika gari” business.

The once-upon-a-time fetish priest made this shocking disclosure during a sermon in her church recently.

According to her, serving God or becoming a prophetess is not as she presumed it initially, hence, the possible change of mind.

READ ALSO: We watch PONO every night- Ghanaian men

Nana Agradaa noted that if she goes back to being a fetish priest, her ex-husband and Christians should be blamed for that.

She disclosed that she was hopeful that her ex husband being a pastor could facilitate things on her behalf but that was only a dream she had.