We watch PONO every night- Ghanaian men

- Advertisement -

A group of Ghanaian men has publicly admitted to being addicted to watching pornographic materials.

READ ALSO: Cheddar has good intentions- Nana Aba Anamoah

This comes after Accra-based GhOne TV surveyed to find out if men watch pornographic films these days.

Surprisingly, three of their guests in a viral video admitted that they watch pornographic materials very well.

One without hesitation stated that he has been watching it frequently and that no night passes without him watching a pornographic film.

READ ALSO: Gospel musicians need money more than the president- Celestine Donkor

Revealing the importance of watching pornographic films, the trio said that it gives them diverse sex styles.

According to them, watching pornographic films has made them very good in bed, making their partners stick to them only.