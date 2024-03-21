Bernice Asare Shades Opambour

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare has subtly taken a swipe at her dearest enemy, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known in the entertainment fraternity as Opambour.

Opambour is still waiting for Bernice Asare to render an unqualified apology to him for publicly denigrating him, however, it looks like the apology is not coming anytime soon.

In a viral video that has caused a stir online, the popular Kumawood actress has subtly fired some shots at the controversial man of God.

In the video, Bernice is seen happily jamming to Rap Fada’s song, “Odo bi ye bad” which features King Paluta.

Even though Bernice did not mention anybody’s name in the video, fans have concluded that it is a subtle jab at the controversial man of God.

Others also via the comment section questioned if it was true that the actress lost her child recently because according to them, no woman would be seen happily like this a few weeks after her child had died.