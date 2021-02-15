Go look for money and stop asking for handouts- Medikal schools fans in latest video

- Advertisement -

Medikal seems tired of having to do giveaways all the time and a new video shows him refusing to give some fans money.

The rapper, while having a chat with an unknown friend, was approached by some fans who asked him for a handout.

The rapper, instead of handing them some money like he usually does gave them some advice.

According to the rapper, beggars stay poor because their fate is decided by they always depending on others for help.

Medikal asked his fans to go look for money rather than chase people for it.

”If you keep asking for handouts you’ll stay poor. Go look for money,” he burst out saying.

After making such a profound statement, the rapper hopped into his all-black Range Rover and drove away.

While he got into his car, his fans could be heard cheering him on for his advice.