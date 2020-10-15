Nana Ama Mcbrown almost shed tears while reacting to Selly Galley's barren issues - claims God has told her that Selly will have twins.

Nana Ama Mcbrown in an exclusive interview on Kingdom FM disclosed that God spoke to her that Selly Galley will bear twins.

In a long chat with Fiifi Pratt on the Afro Joint Show, the actress spoke extensively about her life dwelling on issues concerning her childbirth.

The host of the United Showbiz show mentioned that bearing Baby Maxin is what perfected the picture the public had painted in their minds about her life.

She explained that Ghanaians came to love her both as a person and as an actress and the occasional ridicule about her not giving birth back then was mostly out of concern.

The versatile entertainer expressed that growing up from her humble beginnings and being able to achieve so much as an actress, getting married and bearing children was the icing on the cake she had always longed for.

Nonetheless, in response to what her advice to colleague actress Selly Galley would be after the latter cursed a fan for calling her barren, Nana Ama thought Selly’s comment was not a curse but a prayer.

According to her, comments like that hurt the soul especially regarding an issue as delicate as childbirth, and advised the fan by name Henewaa Piesie to apologize or face the repercussions.

The Kumawood actress added that she had a strong feeling that Selly would bear twins and that her birth would open a major door for her.

Meanwhile, Henewaa Piesie has in several attempts tried to apologize to Selly Galley for her comments but the actress is yet to respond to any of it.

In an audio recording circulating on social media, she spoke to Selly’s manager in an attempt to get him to plead on her behalf.

Again, Henewaa to prove she is honestly remorseful for her comments has made a video crying profusely and pleading with Selly to forgive her.