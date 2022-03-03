“God will never answer your prayers & you shall continue to lose money” – Moesha Boduong drops a deadly prophecy about Maame Esi

- Advertisement -

Moesha Boduong’s second coming is more dreadful than when she used to be in the slaying life.

Last Tuesday, she exposed how she and Sandra Ankobiah used to sleep with rich men for money some years ago but she has now given her life to Jesus Christ and she’s waiting for Sandra to also follow suit.

Today also, she has dropped a very deadly prophecy about Ghanaian comedian and entrepreneur Maame Esi.

According to Moesha Boduong, Maame Esi will keep losing money because God has refused to listen to her prayers.

Citing from a Whatsapp message from Moesha to Maame Esi, she emphatically stated that it will be very difficult for the budding movie producer to make profits from her productions because she has refused to help up and coming actresses because she was not helped.

She also added that Maame Esi will become a powerful woman of God in future if she decides to help young girls with an open heart.

Moesha wrote;

“Mizz Esi, you will become a great woman of God and tell the world about how I told you to always pray for your production and little by little you will never want to make people stars because no celebrity ever supported you and you will also do same to young girls and boys because God never answers your prayers and you’ll also looking money for your production“