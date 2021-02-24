God will not forgive gays just like in Sodom and Gomorrah- Rev Owusu Bempah

- Advertisement -

Rev. Owusu Bempah has waded into the conversation about legalizing homosexuality in the country.

The closure of the LGBTQI office in the country has been top of the trends for the past week and many have expressed their opinions about the topic.

However, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, mentioned that homosexuality should not be encouraged because God detests it.

With reference to the story of how God destroyed two cities named Sodom and Gomorrah for practising homosexuality, the founder and overseer of the Glorious Way Church indicated that gays of our time would suffer a similar fate.

“This is a sin against generations and an abomination in the eyes of God. As a country we will not allow this sin to engulf the country as we are a religious country”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community in Ghana has been trending for days following the commissioning of an office in January 2021.

Their establishment was short lived though as the President ordered for the facility to be closed down.