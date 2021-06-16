type here...
GhPageNews'God will strike you' - Victoria Lebene to followers who comment carelessly
News

‘God will strike you’ – Victoria Lebene to followers who comment carelessly

By Kweku Derrick
Victoria Lebene and Nkonkonsa
- Advertisement -

Despite the public ridicule she’s been subjected to, following Abena Korkor’s exposé on her husband, actress Victoria Lebene is still bent on protecting her marriage to blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.

The couple recently marked their 2nd wedding anniversary and celebrated each other on social media with heartwarming messages that proved they had settled their marital issues amicably.

In a new post on Instagram, Victoria pledged her unflinching support for her husband and revealed how she stood up for him and saved him.

“Are you longing for a soul search? Are you feeling lost and need your spirit to be awakened? God uses me and reveals through me, Contact me for a turn over! My husband ??Saved by grace?,” she wrote.

Before concluding, she invoked God’s wrath on persons who would “comment anyhow” under the post specially directed to her husband.

“God’s wrath will deal with you if you comment anyhow under this post?I will block you but God will strike you! Mark it?”

Meanwhile, Lebene, who has been silent since the issue started, has taken to social media to share a post which thought to be a subtle response to Abena Korkor.

See screenshot of her post below:

Victoria-Lebene
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
78.5 ° F
78.5 °
78.5 °
81 %
4.1mph
99 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
77 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News