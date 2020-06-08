Disappointing people is a risky risk- Motivation from singer, Adwoa Arthur

- Advertisement -

Sad to say, disappointment has become preeminent in our societies. We are being disappointed at home, workplaces, schools, and even churches. However, the fulfillment of promises is not as easy as easily said.

While everyone hopes to have the fulfillment of promises, they are often met with disappointment.

Sadly, some knowingly also make promises they cannot fulfill. This feeling often turns to hurt, hate, and conflicts even among friends, families, and co-workers.

We should be mindful that who we disappoint today can be our creature of comfort or helper one day in the future when the tables change.

Efia had an experience some years ago in my teenage years. Serwaa, a 25-year-old distant relative asked Efia to come and stay with her in Serwaa’s father’s house to assist her to aid the recovery of her father because her father had not been well since the loss of his wife – Serwaa’s mother. Serwaa promised Efia the best of treatments.

Surprisingly, Serwaa was a living reckless life with her friends and did not make time for her father.

Honestly and that was why she went for Efia. Obviously, Efia felt very upset about Serwaa’s grody behavior and heartlessness.

Exactly a week after Efia’s arrival in the house, Sister Serwaa as she usually called her began to behave strangely towards Efia, even to the extent that she could pour hot tea on her just because Efia used her cup for her father’s tea.

As a matter of fact, the atmosphere was so bad that Efia had decided to leave but the sad condition of Serwaa’s father kept Efia. She felt very sad for him and wondered how his condition would be if she left.

On the vitality, Serwaa’s father; took a great liking to Efia as she provided him with all the attention and care in his sickbed; she cooked for him, washed his dirty clothes, sent him to the hospital for checkups, made sure he took his medicines as prescribed and did chat with him to release him of some stress.

Unfortunately, a few months later, darkness overshadowed Efia at high noon when she went to his room to serve him lunch only to find him motionless on his bed.

In his palm was a short note “I knew I will die of a hole in the heart. The doctor told me”. Efia shed tears uncontrollably for almost a month because she felt like her presence had not saved him.

Few weeks after his burial, Sister Serwaa dragged Efia out of the house, saying; “I brought you here purposely to take care of my father, now he is no more, so leave. I need my privacy”.

Efia pleaded with Serwaa to let her stay for some weeks so she could find a job and an apartment, but Serwaa insisted there was no room for her because her friends would be coming for weekends. Efia packed up all her belongings and left.

A few weeks later, Serwaa came looking for Efia with sorrow and regret. The reason being that her father had in his will bequeathed all his property to Efia.

All the accounts Serwaa was withdrawing money from for her reckless living were also frozen. So she came to apologize for all she had put Efia through to make Efia amend the will.

Someone who thought she had the whole world at her fingertip thereby ignoring her sick father and throwing Efia out of the house leaving her to fate now somehow Efia had become her hope.

Efia looked into Serwaa’s face and smiled. Efia held her hand and told her; “This is the kind of world we’re living in. Let this be a transformation of your life for someone who did the same thing you did and never survived.”

Efia called the lawyer and a modification on the will was made. Efia forgave Serwaa. Serwaa was so overwhelmed and broken that she changed her life completely around.

She became a devout Christian and now heads a great ministry. The two of them have been an inspiration to each other since.

Sometimes, nothing in the world hurts as much as a failed promise or turning back from your word.

What can we do to avoid disappointment? I guess we should be honest and sincere to ourselves so we do not fail the people around us, for we do want to hurt others to evoke hatred neither do we know what tomorrow brings.

Disappointment is real but we can do our possible best to root it up because the Lord we serve never failed any of his promises. (Romans 4:21).

Moral lessons:

1. Never look down on the disadvantaged.

2. People we look down on today can be our help someday

3. Beware of promises