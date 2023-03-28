- Advertisement -

Award-winning Gospel musician Ernest Opoku has pleaded with the public not to be hard on Gospel singers citing that they are also humans.

According to him, the public is always hard and quick to judge when scandals involving gospel musicians surface in the public domain and this always breaks his heart because they are also just like the other artistes.

Speaking in an interview on Sompa FM, he made those statements as he responded to some of his past scandals and controversies especially the famous one with actress Nayas.

He continued that the people in Ghana always see Gospel singers as superhumans or Angels but that isn’t the case because they are also just like any other person walking around the surface of the earth.

“The problem with most Africans is that, they see we Gospel musician as Angels but that is not true, we are just like any other person of course we are humans,” he said.

In another story, Ernest Opoku in a separate interview disclosed that he received a “BJ” from an unknown lady on a VIP bus from Kumasi to Accra.

The woman’s sole defence for her actions, according to Ernest Opoku Jr., was that she thought she was dreaming and that she was sorry.

