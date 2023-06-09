- Advertisement -

An Instagram slay queen has created a huge buzz online after her throwback photos surfaced on the internet.

The voluptuous lady, identified as Evan Okoro, who regularly shares raunchy photos and videos of herself, began trending online after posting throwback photos that depict her as a “church girl”.



However, Evan’s background goes beyond being a church girl; she was also a gospel singer who had released soul-stirring tracks, and her transformation to an ‘Instagram baddie’ has got netizens talking.

READ ALSO: Slay queens take over Maa Adwoa’s one-week observation

In one of her posts, she shared the cover of her gospel album and reflected on the numerous challenges she faced to get to where she is.

“Real story of if your church can not change you, you change your church, Isaaa dewu dewu season. Proud sweet teenage girl that brought her parent to the city back then, with full of dreams, I was feeling like a boss here the day I took this picture.chai I started suffering from childhood oooo.

At 13 I rented Comfortable one room and parlor for my parent and brought them out from village to the city, Onisha city, yes that was my first dream in life. And God helped me to achieve it.

READ ALSO: I spent Ghc 166, 568 to enhance my bortos in order to get rich men to date – Slay queen reveals

I hawked everything hawkable just for my family to move to the city, at such a tender age. Life is a journey abeg make I enjoy my life small.. because my childhood was taking away from me by poverty. But today!!! Well the story is for another day Isaaa dewu dewu season”, She wrote.

See old photos of Evan below…

Below are some of Eva’s raunchy videos after ditching Christianity.

READ ALSO: Pastor who dated & rented room for Slay Queen who killed her Canadian boyfriend now exposed