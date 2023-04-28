- Advertisement -

Having a big bortos is now one of the most viable businesses that attract politicians, rich businesses men and big boys to invest in you as a lady

It’s now the only effective way to have your share of the national cake as a woman.

But also a highway to the destruction of the country and youths’ destiny, as the monies meant to establish companies for the employment of young men and women, are diverted and used as a deposit for big bortos for more pleasure during bedroom activities.

READ ALSO: Pastor who dated & rented room for Slay Queen who killed her Canadian boyfriend now exposed

A Nigeran slay queen and upcoming actress named Shelly has openly confessed that she spent a whopping 6.5 million naira to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift to enhance the size of her bortos.

Speaking in a street interview with Mc Mbakara, Shelly disclosed that she purposely enhanced her bortos to get more financially muscled suitors.

Shelly also further made it clear that she also battled low self-esteem and had to go under the knife to enhance her confidence and pride as a woman.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: A man who’s worth Ghc 130k is too broke to marry – Slay queen states

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under the video which has amassed over 100k views as of the publication of this article…

Abadorx Abayomi Adams – Girls with wahala who ask other girls to send picture of their yash…You guys should alys think about ladies wey no get…Just happy say I be man cos I can’t remember when last any man they shake gbola up and down.

Faith Oge – I legit get scared when this girls shake their nyash…. Fear of bursting o

Aniugo C. Chy – You do nyash but you no do sense join am

Ever Beauty – 6.5 million ,wey I go use build tenants house,do better investment. Na person get mind use it to do yansh. Well money de.

Faith Chioma – Who u dey impress ?, soon e go expair

READ ALSO: It’s now very lucrative to have a big bortos as a lady in Ghana – Christiana Awuni states