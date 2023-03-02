The murder case involving a Ghanaian woman named Safinatu Mohammed Adizatu who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death has taken an interesting turn.

The 23-year-old Instagram model and Level 100 student of the University of Ghana was arrested after stabbing her Ghanaian lover from Canada, Frank Kofi Osei, multiple times in the chin, jaw, back and strangled to death.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 24, 2022, but only came to light last Friday, July 29, 2022, and according to the police, Safinatu was assisted by one Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku a Technical Officer, in committing the crime.

It later emerged that Mr. Osei, who tragically lost his life, was a married man with kids. He had been cheating on his wife who cautioned him to stay away from Safinatu but he remained adamant.

A popular Ghanaian pastor (name withheld) was later fingered as also allegedly dating the suspect and had rented the apartment she lived in for her.

According to Ama Brako Ampofo, a journalist and court correspondent, the pastor sent men to Safina’s house where they found Frank there on that night. What happened in the house afterwards is yet to be unraveled as the case progresses.

In a latest development, the identity of the renowned Pastor has now been revealed, Ama Brako Ampofo, the reporter following the case religiously.

