Government promised to give Kweku Oteng’s daughter position – Captain Smart

By Qwame Benedict
Morning show host Captain Smart has launched an attack on his former boss and the CEO of Angel Group of companies Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Captain Smart on his morning show on ONUA TV revealed that there was more to his suspension from Angel FM/TV.

According to him, aside from the fact that his suspension was political because he attacked the vice-president and other people, the Nana Addo government had promised to give Kweku Oteng’s daughter a government position.

He explained that Francisca Oteng, the daughter of his former boss was promised a Deputy Ministerial appointed in exchange for his sack.

The loud broadcaster continued that it’s been six(6) good months since he left that Angel and up until now his daughter has still not been made a deputy minister as they promised him.

Captain Smart added that this is just the tip of the iceberg because he has a lot to say about his former boss and other people from Angel who are helping to push the NPP agenda by Nana Akuffo Addo and his government.

Source:Ghpage

