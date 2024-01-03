Grace to Grass – Detailed information with facts about the rise and fall of Hushpuppi

- Advertisement -

Ramon Abbas – known to his 2.5 million Instagram followers as Hushpuppi – is considered by the FBI to be one of the world’s most high-profile fraudsters and faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years in the US after pleading guilty to money laundering.

The BBC has used newly available court documents to uncover the man behind cyber heists that have cost his victims millions, from his humble beginnings as a “Yahoo Boy” hustler in Nigeria to a so-called “Billionaire Gucci Master” living a life of luxury in Dubai before his arrest.



He began his career in Oworonshoki, a poor coastal area in the north-east of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.



Local driver Seye told the BBC that he remembered Abbas as a young boy working alongside his mother in the Olojojo market and his father was a taxi driver.



As he grew older, Seye says, Abbas liked to splash his cash: “He was generous. He used to buy beer for everyone around.”

But everyone knew the source of his mysterious wealth – cybercrime; he was a “Yahoo”, Seye says.

“Yahoo Boys” are romance scammers who took their name from the first free email available in Nigeria.



They came up with the idea of stealing identities. And then with that identity theft, they went into dating [scams].

Once a relationship is established via a false identity, romance scammers wheedle money from their online lovers.



Like many Yahoo Boys, Abbas broadened his criminal horizons. Many went to Malaysia – and Abbas followed them, ending up in Kuala Lumpur around 2014, then Dubai in 2017.

North Korean Hackers

In February 2019 his crimes went to another level as he attempted to launder 13m euros (£11m; $15m) stolen by a gang of North Korean hackers from the Maltese Bank of Valletta.



Abigail Mamo, chief executive of the Maltese chamber of small and medium enterprises, says the heist plunged the holiday island into “chaos”.



Shopping trolleys filled with goods were abandoned at checkouts as payment systems shut down.



“We received calls from our members telling us they were sending money using Bank of Valletta’s platform to their foreign suppliers,” says Ms Mamo.

“Their foreign suppliers did not receive the money… We’re talking about thousands of euros.”



The bank said it managed to recover 10m euros.



“Damn,” Abbas said in a text to a fellow scammer at the time in messages obtained by the FBI.



The reply shows the next heist was being planned: “Next one is in few weeks; will let you know when it’s ready. Too bad they caught on, or it would have been a nice pay out.”

Premiership scam



In May 2019, Abbas was tasked with setting up a bank account in Mexico.



It was to receive £100m from a Premier League Football Club, and £200m from a UK firm. Neither are named in the court documents.



The scams were to be carried out via Business Email Compromise (BEC).



Terrifyingly simple, BEC works by intercepting payments via fake emails that appear to come from an address that is almost exactly the same as the supplier’s. Only a single letter or number will be different.



In that email the scammers – posing as a supplier awaiting payment – typically say they’ve switched banks, so the payment will need to be wired to a different account; the details for which they will provide.



The accounts clerk is fooled into thinking it is a legitimate request from the supplier – and, with a single click of a mouse, vast sums of money are lost.



But the Premiership scam fell apart when the UK banks refused to pay into the Mexican account. “Brother I can’t send from UK to Mexico,” Abbas’s sidekick messaged him. “They keep finding out.”



None of the Premiership clubs would confirm whether or not they were the intended victim.

Big Final Scam

Final and Last Big Scam

Abbas’s final big scam before his arrest in Dubai in June 2020 was straight-up identity theft.



He assumed the identity of a New York banker to entrap his victim, a Qatari businessperson seeking a $15m loan to build a new school in the Gulf state.

Between December 2019 and February 2020, Abbas and a gang of alleged middlemen in Kenya, Nigeria and the US groomed and conned the victim out of more than a million dollars.



Some of it was laundered via the purchase of a watch worth a staggering $230,000.

But soon, the cracks between the gang started to show.



One member threatened to blow the whole scam wide open as he was unhappy about the money he was getting.



Abbas was determined to shut him up.

He texted his contact – Nigerian police officer Abba Kyari – saying: “I want him to go through serious beating of his life.



“I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a very long time.”

It is alleged that Mr Kyari then falsely arrested and detained the middleman for a month in a squalid Nigerian cell.



Years later the police officer was changed with drug charges with a video evidence of him doing a drug deal.



Before his arrest Hushpuppi lived the most luxurious life you found think about. He had the best cars and all. But it was all from fraud money.

