Actress and repented slay queen Moesha Boduong seems to have a lot of people looking out for her as another person has advised her to stop granting interviews to media houses.

Moesha has for days now been granting interviews with media houses but not everyone is happy with that as they raise questions about her mental health.

Afia Schwarzenegger who used to be a close friend to her was the first to openly voice out her anger saying the media is capitalizing on her mental health to make money.

The latest person to add his voice is movie producer and preacher Pascal Amanfo who has also penned down a lengthy letter to Moesha.

According to his letter, Moesha as a matter of fact should stop granting media interviews and rather seek counsel for her mental health.

In his letter, he mentioned that he has been through Moesha’s situation before and was at a point taking anti-depressant drugs just to feel okay because he thought the world didn’t understand him.

Pascal Amanfo mentioned that since Moesha is a new person after giving her life to Christ she should also search for a trusted spiritual leader who would be able to guide her in her new found self.

Read his full letter below:

“My dear Moe @moeshaboduong Those who have a deep spiritual understanding/insight of the “mysteries” of the entertainment industry would know that it is never easy for a person who has tasted the waters of fame and all the trappings of a celebrity status to make that decision and transition to surrender it all and live in total dedication and commitment to God!

I make this assertion as someone who has walked that path in sincerity, brokenness and truth and is in many ways still going through his process!

We cannot know what really transpired in the phase where you yielded or the details of the encounter you had with God, but one thing is sure; you publicly professed Jesus as Lord of your life and indeed if He is, then there are certain things that must be in the light of that truth!!!

The faith we profess has no other standards besides the Word of God imprinted into the Bible and every personal revelation or word God speaks must align with His Word! Not our feelings, emotions or ideas!

To fully understand a Call it is needful to seek counsel from elders in the faith, seek wisdom, be accountable to people, be open to God-defined, faith centered fellowship with saints on the same journey as you.

Your perception of God, your faith or even His call on your life cannot make up a brand of Christianity! No! A thousand times no!

Lastly, I want to publicly admit that I was on an anti-depressant medication at some point in my journey when it felt like the world didn’t understand me and the weight of everything was crushing on me. It took time! It took God to refine, reform and prepare me for what was ahead!

I have always believed there is a Woman God is making out of you! But it is one thing to believe that and another to yield completely to the process and let God finish what He started.

If you would ever hear me I would ask that you shut down on all interviews, open yourself to reasonable counsel, for all you have been through seek mental and emotional help and guidance, find a trusted spiritual head to be accountable to and receive the light and understanding of who you have become!

Love, Pascal?”

Let’s not forget that Moesha in her earlier response to Afia Schwarzenegger stated categorically that she needed endorsement deals and not prayers.