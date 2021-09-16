Greater Accra Regional Minister pledges to give a monthly allowance of GH¢1,500 to TT

- Advertisement -

Veteran Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, has once again received another benevolent gesture from the Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Henry Quartey.

Hon. Quartey has also pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to TT, starting this month, September till 2024 when the eighth parliament expires.

His kind gesture is in response to a cry for help by the one-time popular actor for the payment of his rent, which was due. This comes days after Dr Bawumia’s donation.

Hon. Quartey, who is also the MP for Ayawaso Central, in a letter said he is inspired by T.T’s positive impact in the film and entertainment industry.

It is because of this that he is committing to the monthly deduction of GH¢1,500 from his parliamentary salary to be paid to T.T.

“Inspired by the positive impact in the film and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support you with a monthly stipend of GHS 1,500.00 from my Parliamentary salary.

I have therefore placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025,” excerpts of his letter indicated.

READ THE LETTER BELOW:

Businessman, Daniel McKorley, has also donated GH¢5,000 to support the actor with Aisha Modi also promising that Rev Obofour and a friend will build a house for him.