Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has slammed the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen following his dismissal by President Akufo-Addo.

The Minister was sacked on Monday ahead of the premiere of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work ‘Galamsey Economy’.

Prior to this development, there had been calls for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mr Adu Boahen over what is viewed as their conflict of interest and their mismanagement of the economy.

Nana Aba is one of the leading persons who have reacted to the sacking of the minister implicated in an expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a tweet, the journalist described the minister as having been given out by his greed and dishonesty.

“A childish braggart,” she tweeted. “That one. They flash dollars at you then you start yobbing plenty. That’s what greed does to you.”

In the said documentary, Mr Adu Boahen is said to have told the undercover investigators that Bawumia needs just $200,000 tokens as an appearance fee before meeting with supposed businessmen.

The embattled Minister is also reported to have said that the Vice President would demand some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine.

“He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is alleged to have said.

However, Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post today denied the allegations and called for the sacking of the Minister.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.