Groom abandons wife to dance with guest at his wedding reception

By Lizbeth Brown
A newly-wed bride was left in shock after her husband left her to seductively dance with a guest at their wedding reception.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the groom abandoned his wife and decided to clutch to the backside of a guest who was dancing next to them.

According to the video, the groom was having a good time, grinding the backside of the guest while his wife looked on.

With no regard for his wife, the groom held on to the backside of the guest while dancing as his friends cheered on.

The look on the bride’s face expressed disappointment while she looked at her husband smooching the backside of a guest at their wedding reception.

Watch the video below;

Read some reactions from the viral video;

yoksvilla_gh wrote; “This matter will be settled in court”.

zuttcyrus added; “Total disrespect”.

i_amakuasaucy stated; “That’s the side chic”.

its_dcavegirl commented; “He is so dead”.

chery_fyll also wrote; “Hmmmm..This thing called marriage”.

Source:Ghpage

