Group calling for the removal of Jean Mensa to picket at the Jubilee House, EC head office and the Supreme Court

A group which called on the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo with a petition demanding the removal of Jean Mensa who is the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) have notified the police of their intention to picket the Presidency, the EC Headquarters, and the Supreme Court.

The group claim the President since receiving their petition has failed to forward it to the Chief Justice for necessary actions to be taken against the EC chair.

In their letter to the Ghana Police indicating their intention to picket at this places and signed by one Elikem Kotoko, they would start on the 24th of February, 2021, and will be done from Wednesday to Friday every week, until the President acts on the petition by forwarding it to the appropriate quarters.

“The planned picketing is to draw attention to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to act on our Article 146 Petition demanding for the removal of Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa from office as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. The President upon receipt of an Article 146 petition is expected to act as a CONVEYOR BELT by immediately referring same to the Chief Justice for further ACTION,” the letter said.

Several weeks ago, Mr Kotoko had sent the President a petition for the removal of Mrs Mensa on “stated misbehaviour.”

He had said that ”the current leadership under the Chairmanship of Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, knowingly created Constitutional crises by their actions and inactions in the lead up to the 2020 Presidential Elections as they ignored caution and advise from various stakeholders of the adverse outcomes and implications of their actions and acts of omission.”

Nothing has been heard from the presidency regarding the matter ever since the petition was sent to it.