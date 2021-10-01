Guinea swears in coup leader as president

- Advertisement -

Guinea’s coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has been sworn in as interim president after overthrowing President Alpha Conde.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Supreme Court which personalities such as the Chinese and Russian ambassadors in attendance.

The new president vowed to refound the state by writing a new constitution, tackling corruption, changing the electoral system, and putting in place free, credible, and transparent elections.

Doumbouya also promised to respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed.

He also swore to loyally preserve national sovereignty and to consolidate the democratic achievements of the fatherland and the integrity of the national territory.

The 41-year-old new president will serve as transitional president until the country returns to civilian rule.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya also stated that neither he nor any member of the junta would contest any future elections.

On 5th September 2021, the President of Guinea Alpha Conde was captured by the country’s armed forces in a coup.

The coup is the second to take place in the region after Mali in less than 13 months.

The military coup leaders detained Mr Condé, 83, after their takeover, with Col Doumbouya assuring French media he was with them in a safe place.

Mr Conde is currently being held at an undisclosed location.