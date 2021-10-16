Guinness and 3Music Network hold Masterclass for young creatives in Kumasi

- Advertisement -

Alcoholic beverage company Guinness, in collaboration with 3Music Network, has held an engaging Creative Master Class for over 50 young and budding creatives in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The event which aims at encouraging young creatives in the region came off at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, October 15, 2021, and had some stakeholders in the creative arts industry in attendance.

Some notable faces that graced the occasion included Zigi, a celebrated Dance Artist and choreographer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, a multiple award-winning Fashion Designer/Creative Director of Abrantie the Gentleman, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Founder/Managing Director of 3Music Networks (Organizers of 3Music Awards) and George Britton, Talent Manager/CEO of GB Records.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of Beers at Guinness Ghana, Roland Kwasi Larbi Ofori said the Master Class seeks to drive thought leadership and conversation about the creative arts that will clear some myths about the industry.

“In Ghana, there have been concerns within the creative arts industry on discussing specific topics and this stifles growth. We partnered with 3Music Network to debunk these myths and encourage creative arts enthusiasts to believe in themselves and overcome any fears they have because indeed, Black Shines Brightest.”

The Master Class, which consists of a series of panel discussions, will move to Tamale, Takoradi then finally the capital city, Accra.