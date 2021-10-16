type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGuinness and 3Music Network hold Masterclass for young creatives in Kumasi
Entertainment

Guinness and 3Music Network hold Masterclass for young creatives in Kumasi

By Kweku Derrick
Guinness and 3Music Network Masterclass Kumasi
- Advertisement -

Alcoholic beverage company Guinness, in collaboration with 3Music Network, has held an engaging Creative Master Class for over 50 young and budding creatives in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The event which aims at encouraging young creatives in the region came off at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, October 15, 2021, and had some stakeholders in the creative arts industry in attendance.

Some notable faces that graced the occasion included Zigi, a celebrated Dance Artist and choreographer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, a multiple award-winning Fashion Designer/Creative Director of Abrantie the Gentleman, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Founder/Managing Director of 3Music Networks (Organizers of 3Music Awards) and George Britton, Talent Manager/CEO of GB Records.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of Beers at Guinness Ghana, Roland Kwasi Larbi Ofori said the Master Class seeks to drive thought leadership and conversation about the creative arts that will clear some myths about the industry.

“In Ghana, there have been concerns within the creative arts industry on discussing specific topics and this stifles growth. We partnered with 3Music Network to debunk these myths and encourage creative arts enthusiasts to believe in themselves and overcome any fears they have because indeed, Black Shines Brightest.”

The Master Class, which consists of a series of panel discussions, will move to Tamale, Takoradi then finally the capital city, Accra.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, October 16, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.9mph
0 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News