Afua Aduonum speaks for the first time after unofficially breaking Sing-A-Thon record (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally ended her sing-a-thon that seeks to break the Guinness World Record for an individual’s longest ainging marathon.



She ended it around 7am on Friday, December 29, 2023, by doing 126 hours, 52 minutes according to the information zionfelix.net has picked on the grounds.



Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the time she was going to stop if she really wanted to break the world record beause of some of the unexpected breaks she took.

While some people from her team suggested that she will end today, others also suggested that she will end on Saturday, December 31, 2023, but it appears the former is what is the case now.

READ ALSO: Nigerian singer challenging Afua Aduonum curses her; Says she’ll never win (Video)



Well, as at 9:10 am on Thursday, December 28, 2023, she crossed the 105 hour time that was in the Guinness book of world records for the longest individual singing marathon.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This record was set by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

Afua’s journey to break this above record started at midnight on December 24 and it has ended today, December 29, 2023.



The entrepreneur during the sing-a-thon solely performed Ghanaian songs back to back at the Akwaaba village where an number of Ghanaians including A-list musicians and politicians passed through to support her.

She also received a lot of support from Ghanaian social media users who watched her online throughout the process.

After completing her Sing-A-Thon, Afua Asantewaa has thanked Ghanaians for unflinchingly supporting her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nigerian singer challenges Ghana’s Afua Aduonum Guinness World Record’s longest Sing-A-Thon

READ ALSO: Biography of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum: Age, Husband, Children, Singathon and Career