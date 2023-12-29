Emotional video of Afua Aduonum weeping after unofficially breaking Sing-A-Thon record goes viral

- Advertisement -

On the 24th to the 27th of December, 2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum set her mind to attempt to break the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Ghanaians received this news with mixed feelings with many asking why she had chosen to do wit but as the saying goes, what the mind conceives, it achieves.



Ghana is happy to announce to the world that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105 record that was set by Sunil, India in 2012.

The task Afua took up came with a lot of challenges such as the verification of her songs by GHAMRO, the choice of songs and the cracks in her voice.

It also came with a lot of negativity from people on social media with people mocking her. Others also doubted her capabilities and stamina but she never paid attention to all those negative comments.

Some of the rules that came with the sing- a- thon was that she could not repeat a song until after 4 hours, also she was not supposed to receive people in her glass cage and she could only take a twenty minutes break after doing 4hours of non-stop singing, but could take five minutes break after doing an hour non-stop.

She broke some of the rules but stood firm to get it done.



After completing her mission, Afua Aduonum was rendered into tears as she never imagined she could reach such a milestone.



She was also overwhelmed by the support from Ghanaians, notably the vice president, IGP, music and movie stars etc.

