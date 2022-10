- Advertisement -

News received indicates that at least seven people have been killed after gunmen attacked Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International was on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State, on Friday evening, October 21, when his convoy was attacked.

At least four policemen, one driver, and a lady died in the attack. Suleman survived the attack.