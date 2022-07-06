type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsGunmen attack Nigeria President's convoy
Nigeria News

Gunmen attack Nigeria President’s convoy

By Lizbeth Brown
Buhari
- Advertisement -

Some unknown gunmen have attacked the convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s team in Katsina, Nigeria.

According to reports, the convoy had gone ahead of the president’s trip to his Daura hometown to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha Muslim festival this weekend when the attackers opened fire on them.

The convoy was made up of security guards, protocol and media officers, where two persons sustained injuries from the attack.

A statement from the presidency confirmed the attack and detailed how the convoy was ambushed on their way to Daura.

The Presidency has described the incident as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah. 

The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions, but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura“, the spokesperson indicated.

The people who sustained injuries have received treatment and other personnel arrived at Daura safely.

Katsina is one of the states in north-west Nigeria affected by criminal activities of bandits.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 6, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    0.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News