Guru schools Kuami Eugene for turning down a feature on his song

Guru’s anticipated feature with Kuami Eugene has met a hiccup as the sought after singer has turned down the collaboration with the rapper.

In a story captured by most blogs, Kuami Eugene after being approached by Guru for a feature refused to be on the song because the Tema-based rapper had recently abused Richie.

Guru recently went on a media tour speaking about how the likes of Richie, Obour and Okyeame Kwame sabotaged his career as an artiste because of some differences.

Guru suspected a conspiracy against him at the VGMAs in a year he put out 10 straight bangers but was denied the artiste of the year award among others.

This he blamed on Richie, Obour and Okyeame Kwame who were members of the board of the award scheme at the time.

The rapper passed some denigrating comments about Richie, who is the CEO of Lynx Entertainment- the label Kuami Eugene is signed to, and this is the reason Eugene wants nothing to do with him musically.

The Yeeko hitmaker explained in a post that he could not work with Guru when there is a misunderstanding between himself and Richie.

Eugene added that every feature of his would have to be approved by Lynx Entertainment and so for the collaboration to be possible Guru would have to issue an apology.

Meanwhile, Guru has responded to Kuami’s statement with a very long post.

In a post on Instagram which he later deleted, the Alkaeeda hit crooner thought Eugene was too young an act to be burning bridges.

SEE POST BELOW:

Guru explained that he was not hungry for a hit song but only loved Eugene’s craft and wanted to work with him.

He asked the Lynx signee to make sure he leaves Lynx Entertainment in peace because those who exited lost the buzz around them.

Guru demanded some respect and asked Eugene to not walk the path that led to the fall of the predecessors.