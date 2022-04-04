- Advertisement -

A Nigerian guy who is definitely a die-hard Wizkid fan has broken up with his girlfriend because his music idol didn’t win any of his two nominated categories at the 64th Grammys.

According to this guy, the Recording Academy’s failure to award Wizkid last night has taken a part of his soul away hence he can not continue with his romantic affair with his girlfriend.

Before he broke the shocking and pinned senseless news to his girlfriend, he had intentionally refused to answer her phone calls for some time.

It’s clear that the guy already had plans of breaking up with his innocent girlfriend but was waiting for the perfect opportunity to exit the relationship.

Wizkid bagged two nominations for the 6th Grammys (Best Global Music Performance & Best Global Music Performance) but unfortunately, he couldn’t win any of them.