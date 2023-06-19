Guy breaks the windshield of a Range Rover after seeing girlfriend in the car with another man (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A furious man was filmed on camera slamming into the windshield of a 2018 Range Rover after seeing his girlfriend with another guy.

In the trending video, the two men who reportedly share the same can be seen exchanging and pelting heavy insults at each other.

As seen in the circulating clip, the owner of the Range Rover and the lady can be seen bickering before the alleged boyfriend rushed for a stone to slam the windshield of the expensive automobile.



If not for the timely intervention of some eyewitnesses, the main boyfriend would have pounced on the side guy like a hungry lion and injured him in the process

However, the side guy drove off with the angry man’s girlfriend despite the fact that his car was damaged.

Watch the video below…

He angrily broke the windshield of a Range Rover ?pic.twitter.com/3YnwtsduA8 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 18, 2023

