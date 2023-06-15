Lady who assisted her boyfriend with Ghc 5000 to go for sika duro demands a refund after he got scammed

- Advertisement -

A lady who sells ice kenkey has dragged her long-time boyfriend to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa for supposedly making a fool out of her.

According to the lady, her unemployed boyfriend convinced her to withdraw her entire savings from the bank to pay a mallam in Techiman who promised to make him rich overnight.

She first gave him Ghc 700 which he promised to pay but he later came back to collect an additional Ghc 2,300.

The following week, her boyfriend told her that the mallam has demanded a sum total of Ghc 5,000.

Because she had no money left in her account, he pleaded with her to beg her sister’s husband for an additional Ghc 2,000 with the promise of replaying it within two weeks’ time.

Now, the sika duro was a sham and she wants the monies she loaned him back.

