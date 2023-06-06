Guy breaks up with his girlfriend after organic cream she bought destroyed her skin

- Advertisement -

A heartbroken lady has narrated how her boyfriend ended their relationship because an organic cream she bought online has destroyed her once beautiful skin.

In a video making rounds on social media, the heartbroken lady can be seen crying bitterly after the breakup.

According to the lady, she bought the cream for clearer skin and a natural glow but was unfortunately left with damaged facials and a broken relationship.

Via her TikTok handle, @chocobby01, she shared the WhatsApp conversation between herself and her boyfriend.

In the chat, she complained to her boyfriend about having a bad day as a result of issues on her face. The boyfriend replied surprised while querying her continuous use of the product.



Her boyfriend lamented that he had instructed her to stop using the organic product when she started it, but she refused after he advised her to stop.

He lamented, “I thought I told you to stop using it, so you no longer listen to me. Look at your face, my serious girlfriend. Then my friends will see you and start laughing at me right, you know what? With this your face we can’t continue this relationship.”

“You no longer listen to me because of organic, don’t call me for anything, I’m done with this relationship.”

Chocobby captioned her now viral video as; “The breakup was killing her, especially as she still loves him. I’m dying, someone should help me, I still love him”.

Watch the video below…

