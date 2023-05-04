Guy buys an iPhone for his girlfriend to replace the one her ex-collected after dumping him (Video)

A young Nigerian has shown that he’s a ‘real’ man after replacing the iPhone his new girlfriend’s boyfriend took from her after their break up.



Apparently, the loverboy organised a special date at a restaurant and made an arrangement with the workers to surprise his lover with the device.



According to the guy identified as @rickyung69 on TikTok, his lover’s ex-boyfriend suddenly requested the phone he bought for her after their relationship ended so he decided to replace it with a new and upgraded model.

When they arrived at the nice restaurant, the waiter put the phone inside a plate and served it to the lady as a meal.

She opened it and was overtaken by surprise to see a packaged phone inside instead of food.

She covered her face coyly, eagerly unwrapped the special gift to see what was inside, and discovered an iPhone.

The young lady who was overjoyed and appreciative of her man’s thoughtful gift stood up and gave him romantic kisses.



She admired her new phone and continued to gush while her boyfriend just smiled while watching her.

“Changed my baby’s iPhone to a higher grade after her ex requested for her previous phone”, he captioned.

Watch the video below:

