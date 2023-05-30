Guy happily shows off his two girlfriends who understand each other (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of himself with his two girlfriends.

The man, who goes by the handle innowire__1,took took to the video-sharing platform to show off his two girlfriends and bragged about dating two women at the same time.



In the short clip, the man, who was wearing dreadlocks, moved his hands around his partners who were visibly swooned by his aura.

The young man wrote in his caption that they were the love of his life, adding that it’s not easy to be in a relationship with two women.

The video has stirred mixed reactions on the platform, with many sharing their thoughts on his polyamorous relationship.

