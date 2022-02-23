type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGuy shares a slideshow of how he transitioned into a lady after...
Entertainment

Guy shares a slideshow of how he transitioned into a lady after being sent to the university at 17 (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy shares a slideshow of how he transitioned into a lady after being sent to the university at 17 (Video)
- Advertisement -

A 17-year old guy has taken to the internet to share a slide show of how he transitioned into a lady after being sent to the university at that young age.

In this slideshow, the guy who was looking very handsome back then has now completely turned into a lady.

Parents who have come across this video have turned into prayer warriors.

According to them, they will be more than disappointed to witness their children undergo such a transition.

Others have also argued that the world is evolving and as such people should be allowed to do whatever they want with their bodies.

Check out the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • Guy

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 23, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.8 ° F
    85.8 °
    85.8 °
    68 %
    4.1mph
    100 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News