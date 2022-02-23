Guy shares a slideshow of how he transitioned into a lady after being sent to the university at 17 (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 17-year old guy has taken to the internet to share a slide show of how he transitioned into a lady after being sent to the university at that young age.

In this slideshow, the guy who was looking very handsome back then has now completely turned into a lady.

Parents who have come across this video have turned into prayer warriors.

According to them, they will be more than disappointed to witness their children undergo such a transition.

Others have also argued that the world is evolving and as such people should be allowed to do whatever they want with their bodies.

Check out the video below to know more…